The Security Council of Ukraine reports that Russian special services have staged fake terrorist attacks within own territory to blame Ukraine for aggressive acts and to put oil to anti-Ukrainian hysteria.

Today, Russian media informed about ‘Ukrainian’ airstrikes in several villages in Bryansk and Belgorod regions, claiming the settlements were hit by helicopters.

In addition, Russian propaganda claimed that the Ukrainian forces attacked Russian border guards in Kursk region.

Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence warned about possible Russian provocations.