Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator Energoatom said in a statement that more than 600 mobilized troops and cadets from the Russian Federation are stationed at the Zaporizhzhya NPP.

Russian military together with Rosatom company continue to turn the Zaporizhzhia NPP into a military base. In particular, a machine gun position was installed on the roof of the fifth power unit. The occupiers also placed checkpoints at all entrances.

In addition, Russians continue to build military structures and fortifications around the plant’s power units and nuclear fuel storage facility.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has been using the Zaporizhzhya NPP to support their own military needs. Previously, Russian invaders denied access to the repository to Ukrainian personnel and IAEA representatives.