In the occupied territories of Luhansk region, Russian occupiers place newly arrived soldiers in schools, forcibly transferring children to distance learning.

As reported by the Center for National Resistance, schoolchildren are forcibly transferred to distance learning in order to make room in schools for military personnel from the Russian Federation.

According to the ‘official’ version, the occupiers want to avoid the spread of acute respiratory diseases. As noted in the CNS, such preventive measures had not taken place before. At the same time, the occupying administration has problems with stationing of newly arrived troops.

The report stresses that these facts are registered in rear areas. In the frontline territories, there is no schooling at all.