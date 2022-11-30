On Wednesday morning, Russian troops hit with artillery a hospital in Bilopillia, Sumy region.

The strike killed a teenager, as reported by top president official Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

The shelling also damaged the surrounding houses.

Tymoshenko added that over the last 24 hours, Russian troops launched 159 artillery and 28 mortar strikes targeting the areas bordering with Russia.

‘As a result of these strikes, private houses, power lines, granaries, agricultural machinery, private cars and administrative buildings were damaged’, the official wrote.