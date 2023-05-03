At about 11:00 am May 3, Russian invaders the ‘Epicenter’ hypermarket in Kherson.

The strike caused civilian casualties. The internal ministry reported 3 people killed and 5 wounded after the attack.

The report stresses that all those killed and wounded are civilians – employees and visitors of the hypermarket.

The emergency services are working on the site, helping the victims and clearing the rubble.

‘All emergency services are on the site. They help people. It is impossible to negotiate with Russian murderers. They must be held accountable. Or destroyed’, the internal ministry statement says.