Russian deputy foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov said Moscow had warned the U.S. that convoys of foreign weapons would be ‘legitimate targets for the Russian Armed Force, as cited by Russian media RIA Novosti.

The senior Russian official lashed out at the Western military support calling it a ‘senseless’ and ‘very dangerous move’, adding Ukraine is ‘pumped up’ with Western arms.

The reaction comes in response to mounting losses of Russia’s troops as Ukraine deploys cutting-edge anti-aircraft missile systems that have already taken out 58 military planes and 83 helicopters of the invading army.