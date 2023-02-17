According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine, the former director of the propaganda channel Russia Today, who called for the genocide of Ukrainians, was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

During the investigative actions, substantiated evidence was collected of the guilt of the former broadcasting director of the pro-Kremlin TV channel Russia Today Anton Kuznetsov-Krasovskyi in crimes against Ukraine.

Since February 2022, he publicly supported the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, justified the war crimes of the Russians and called for the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The Russian propagandist spread his ideas during broadcasts on RT, as well as through controlled Telegram channels.

Based on the evidence collected by the Security Service, the court found Kuznetsov-Krasovskyi guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the SBU, the criminal is currently hiding from justice abroad. However, the law enforcement are aware of his location and are conducting complex measures to bring him to justice.