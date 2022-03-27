On Sunday, the village of Krasnogorivka, Donetsk region was hit with a cluster munition strike after Russian troops used multiple launch rocket systems Tornado.

Bomb squad and law enforcement teams are now working at the site where unexploded warheads and sub-munitions were found.

Cluster munitions are banned by international law due to the long-lasting threat they pose to civilians. When used, they are spread over a large area and can explode in two days’ time.

‘We call on the city residents to be maximally cautious and keep away from the exploded ordnance’, said Ukraine’s interior ministry.