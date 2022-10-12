Russian invaders began to use chemical hand grenades, which is a violation of the rules and customs of warfare.

With the help of drones, Russian military are trying to hit Ukrainian soldiers with K-51 tear gas grenades, Ukraine’s General Staff informs.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian forces destroyed the enemy UAV carrying a K-51 grenade with a highly irritating substance.

The General Staff stresses that this fact is the violation of the rules and customs of war because the use of chemical riot control agents (in particular, tear gas) ‘as a means of warfare’ is prohibited by the Chemical Weapons Convention (Article 1.5) and the Geneva Protocol of 1925.