In the temporarily occupied areas of Luhansk region, Russian invaders treat the wounded in the civilian hospitals.

Local residents can get medical care only in emergency cases, region administration reports.

According to the report, the occupiers treat the wounded even in the maternity ward in occupied Novopskov.

Russian occupying authorities are also trying to involve civilian medical personnel to treat the wounded.

It is also reported that Russian troops are stationed in the private houses and apartments of those who evacuated.