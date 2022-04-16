The Center for countering disinformation of Ukraine’s Security Council informs that Russia uses Ukrainian children who were relocated from the occupied territories for propaganda purposes.

In propaganda videos, Russian media claim that Ukrainian authorities use children as spies.

It should be noted that the use of children in the information war is a blatant violation of the international law.

Ukraine’s Security Council urges people who have become witnesses of any violation of the rights of the children to call the hotline for the protection of children’s rights 0 800 500 225 or the hotline of the Ukraine’s Commissioner for Human Rights 0 800 50 17 20.