On October 6, Russian invaders used kamikaze drones to hit an infrastructure object in Kharkiv, as said by region governor Oleh Synehubov.

Ukraine’s army Operational Command ‘South’ reported, in turn, drone attacks in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

They said that Ukrainian air defense destroyed 9 Iran-made Shahed-136 drones.

Earlier, drone attacks were reported in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region.