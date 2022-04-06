At least 5 thousand people are feared to have been killed over last week in Mariupol, said the city council, warning the death toll can prove to be much higher as Russia continues to stall evacuation efforts in the war-torn city.

Occupation forces have opened filtration camps and now are subjecting people to interrogations allegedly trying to track down witnesses of their own atrocities.

In an attemp to cover up their war crimes, they also are using mobile cremation machines with teams of local collaborators and DNR militants to get rid of dead bodies they keep collecting around the city.

Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko said the city has been turned into a ‘death camp’ as the devastation and atrocities can be much worse than in wars in Chechnya or Syrian Aleppo making it another ‘Auschwitz or Majdanek’.