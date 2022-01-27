Ukraine's foreign minister is on his European tour trying to boost support for Kyiv amid growing escalation on the borders.

Russia uses scare tactics and cyberattacks to intimidate Ukraine, says Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on his official visit to Denmark.

Moscow has used its plan A, and it is about ‘destabilizing’ the situation in Ukraine through non-military actions and scare mongering.

‘Now their goal is to arouse panic and make us hand them concessions. They are using cyberattacks and economic leverage to weaken Ukraine. We can’t let Russia go on with it,’ said Kuleba.

Ukraine’s foreign minister met on Thursday with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod to discuss security issues in Europe and Ukraine and urge Denmark for tougher stance on sanctions against Russia.

‘Future of all Europe is now being decided in Ukraine. We will stand our ground. We will not let Putin do what he has planned’, said Kuleba, adding sanctions may have a sobering effect on Moscow once it realizes what kind of ‘consequences’ its own actions can have.