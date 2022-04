Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reports that Russian troops used phosphorous munitions attacking the town of Avdiivka, Donetsk region.

Phosphorous munitions were used by both artillery systems and aircraft.

The artillery shelling hit the chemical plant in Avdiivka outskirts and the city center, causing several fires.

The airstrike targeted a residential block wounding at least one person.

The governor says Ukrainian forces are repelling enemy attacks in the area.