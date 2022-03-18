Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko blasted Russian troops for targeting civilians with forbidden weapons.

In a video posted on Telegram Friday, he showed pre-cast shrapnel found at the residential building that was damaged by Russian shelling. Such projectiles fragment and send shrapnel flying as far as 500 meters.

The mayor called it ‘manslaughter’ targeting residential areas with such deadly missiles. According to Klitschko, the death count in Kyiv has risen to at least 222 people, including 6 children.

Western businesses must withdraw from Russia as ‘every cent’ they earn there goes to the army that kills people in Ukraine, stressed Klitschko, adding Ukraine’s fight against Russian invasion defends not only Ukrainians but Europeans as well.