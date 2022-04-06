Moscow uses disinformation ploys to cover up its war crimes in Ukraine, said former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko in an interview for the US Newsmax TV on Wednesday.

The former president, who was on his visit to war-torn Chernihiv, said the evidence of atrocities is clear and mounting .

‘..If you look at Bucha, where hundreds and hundres of people were killed… If you look at Chernihiv where hundreds and hundreds were also killed. And you thing it is ‘information war’? My answer is no. If you think it is a hybrid war? No again. It is WAR and it is genocide, killing Ukrainians,’ said Poroshenko.

Defiance people of Chernihiv who went on without water and food for weeks resisting Russian onslaught is a clear signal for the world that ‘despite Putin’s attacks, we are going to fight for life’.

Claims by Putin Russian troops were not responsible for Bucha massacre and shifting blame to Ukraine is a ‘provocation’ as independent reporters from across the world who cover the war in Ukraine can see everything ‘with their own eyes’ and attest to what is really going on here.

Ukraine is standing and Ukrainians ‘will never give up’, stressed Poroshenko.