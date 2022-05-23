Liudmyla Denisova, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, claims that Russian federation uses rape and sexual violence as a warfare tactic, doing it systematically and with striking brutality.

She told terrible stories of people from Kherson region who called the psychological hotline. Denisova mentioned raping of 12- and 15-year-old girls, two-year-old twin boys who died after the rape by five Russian soldiers, a three-year-old boy who also died having been raped by two Russians.

The ombudswoman reminded that sexual violence is strictly prohibited by Article 27 of the Geneva Convention on the protection of civilian persons in time of war of 1949.

She also stressed that rape is the most serious war crime and the components of the genocide.

Denisova asked the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten to initiate an investigation by the relevant Russian authorities and bring perpetrators to justice, as well as take measures to prevent sexual violence by Russian troops.

In addition, the ombudswoman called on the world community to ensure the introduction of personal sanctions against political leaders, military commanders of the Russian Federation and the perpetrators of these terrible crimes.