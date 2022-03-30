Ukraine’s foreign ministry accuses Russia of using naval mines seized in Crimea in 2014.

According to the reports, such mines were found floating near Turkey and Romania shorelines.

‘By such actions, the aggressor state seeks to conceal its illegal activities in the Black Sea, which is contrary to the principles and norms of international maritime and humanitarian law, and to evade responsibility for war crimes and piracy’, the statement says.

Ukraine will insist on bringing Russia to international responsibility for committing war crimes in the Black Sea.