Luhansk region governor Serhii Haidai reports 4 people killed, including two children, and 6 wounded, as Russian troops continue constant shelling in the region.

The enemy strikes destroyed 31 objects, 23 of which are residential buildings.

The situation is extremely difficult in Rubizhne with ongoing street fighting, and where the invaders allegedly used white phosphorus bombs.

‘Russians cannot overcome Ukrainian resistance and started to use heavier weapons’, the governor claims.