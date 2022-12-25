President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky warns that Russian invaders may launch new massive missile attacks on the eve of the New Year.

In a Sunday video, the president congratulated all Christian believers on Christmas and thanked all those who help to defend the country from Russian invasion.

‘There are only a few days left in this year. We must be aware that our enemy will try to make this time dark and difficult for us’, Zelensky stated.

Zelensky stressed that it is necessary to be ready to take care of yourself and help others, noting that when Ukrainians are together and when Ukrainians help each other, we cannot be defeated.