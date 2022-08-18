After the threats of the Russian commander at Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant to shut down the energy units, Ukraine’s state nuclear regulator Energoatom made a statement regarding the situation.

Due to the disconnection of the Zaporizhzhya NPP generators from the power system of Ukraine, they will not be able to be used for their own fuel cooling needs in the event of a power outage at the plant. This will approximate the possible scenario of a radiation disaster at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Energoatom said.

‘The commander of the Russian occupying forces threatens to stop the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. The invaders continue to lie to the world about the shelling of the plant by the Ukrainian military. In addition, the occupiers interfere in the process of managing the nuclear facility, which puts in danger the operation of the ZNPP’, the statement goes.

It is noted that by shelling both the plant itself and the lines that connect it to the energy system of Ukraine, Russians want to disconnect the plant. After that, they will try to connect the plant to Crimea. However, if it is not connected to the Ukrainian energy system, it will go into the blackout mode. All this will make it possible to connect the ZNPP to the power system of the Russian Federation.

Energoatom stresses that this is nuclear terrorism, and Russians ‘terrorize and blackmail not only Ukraine, but also the entire civilized world, step by step destroying the possibilities of protecting the ZNPP from a radiation accident’.