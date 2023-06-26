The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed a Russian agent who collected intelligence regarding the protection systems at the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Mykolaiv region.

According to the SBU, the man was recruited by Russian special services in May 2023. He collected and transmitted to Russians information about the locations and number of units of the Defense Forces guarding the nuclear plant.

Russian occupiers were interested in the exact coordinates of the stationing of military formations that provide the defense of the nuclear power plant. The intelligence was planned to be used to prepare targeted missile strikes.

The agent collaborated with Russian invaders for money. He was detained while trying to transfer the coordinates and photos of one of the military facilities.

The Security Service continues investigation into the case. It is the second Russian agent detained while gathering intelligence at the South Ukrainian nuclear plant.