The Security Service of Ukraine arrested a Russian agent who collected information on the South Ukraine nuclear power plant.

As reported by the SBU, the man collected intelligence on the locations and numbers of the Ukrainian units guarding the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant.

For the money reward, the agent took photos of the critical infrastructure objects.

The collaborator was recruited by Russian special services in February 2023. He drew the attention of Russians because of the pro-Kremlin posts on social networks.

The SBU continues investigation into the case.