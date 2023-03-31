In Kirovohrad region, the Security Service of Ukraine exposed an FSB agent who was collecting information about the local military airfield.

The agent was recruited by Russian special services during his visits to Russia before the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

After February 24, 2022, the FSB engaged the man in actions against Ukraine. On the instructions of the enemy, the agent collected intelligence on the locations and movements of the Defense Forces in the region.

The collaborator tried to identify military airfields and railway routes for transporting weapons and ammunition to the frontline areas. In particular, he searched information on the airfield where unmanned aerial vehicles are tested.

The intelligence information was needed by the Russian invaders to prepare and carry out targeted missile strikes in the region.

The SBU continues investigation into the case under the article of high treason.