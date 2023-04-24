The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a Russian agent who sought employment at a local self-government body in Cherkasy region.

According to the instructions of the Russian services, the woman was supposed to carry out intelligence and subversive activities inside the institution.

On the instructions of the Russian supervisors, the agent had to collect information about the location and movements of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the territory of the region, the SBU reported.

The woman sent the received data to a closed chat as coordinates with a detailed description of the objects. She also spread on social networks false information regarding Russian invasion.

The agent was recruited by Russians at the beginning of 2023. She was promised a high monetary reward for successfully completed tasks.

The SBU continues investigation under the article of high treason.