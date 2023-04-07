Ukrainian law enforcement detained a collaborator who collected intelligence for Russian missile attacks in Donetsk region.

The woman collected information for the Russian occupiers about the location and routes of movement of the Defense Forces in the districts of Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, and Toretsk, the SBU informs.

In addition, she gave the coordinates of local schools and kindergartens to the Russians. Using her information, Russian invaders launched a rocket attack on one of the educational institutions in August 2022.

As a result of the Russian air attack, the building of the local school was destroyed. After the strikes, the agent recorded the consequences, which she then reported to the Russian special service.

The woman was recruited by Russian special services after the beginning of the full-scale invasion. She now faces accusations of high treason.