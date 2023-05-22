The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a Russian agent in Mykolaiv region.

According to the SBU, the collaborator collected intelligence regarding location of the Ukrainian defense forces in the region.

He also gathered information to pinpoint Russian missile and drone attacks.

The suspect covertly recorded the locations of personnel and equipment of Ukrainian defenders when he traveled around the frontline territories of the region. His task was to identify warehouses with weapons and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He also transmitted data to the Russian invaders about the consequences of their air attacks with the use of phosphorous munitions, Grad rocket launchers and Shahed drones. The information was used to prepare new strikes on the region, primarily on the town of Ochakiv.

The Security Service continues investigation into the case under the article of high treason.