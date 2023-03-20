A Russian agent, who turned out to be a former law enforcement officer, was detained in Odessa. After the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, he contacted the Russian special service on his own initiative and offered help in the war against Ukraine.

As reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, the agent collected intelligence on new units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. In particular, he was interested in the locations of the Army and the State Border Service units in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

In order to collect information, the agent signed up for an interview with the leadership of a volunteer battalion as if he was going to join it.

The collaborator also made photos and videos after the Russian strikes that targeted Odesa in order to adjust further attacks.

The SBU continues investigation into the case under the high treason article.