The Security Service of Ukraine detained a collaborator who collected information on the consequences of Russian missile attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

According to the SBU, the agent took photos of the areas hit by Russian rocket strikes and sent them to the invaders. In particular, he photographed the consequences of the attack on the apartment building on March 22.

Russians were planning to use the information to adjust further missile attacks.

The enemy informant turned out to be a local employee of the IT sphere, whom Russians remotely engaged in secret cooperation. He drew the attention of the Russian special services due to the posts in social networks in support of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

The SBU continues investigation into the case.