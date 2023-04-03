The Security Service of Ukraine detained a collaborator who collected intelligence to adjust Russian missile attacks on Kramatorsk.

As reported by the SBU, the woman was involved in collaboration via social networks ‘Vkontakte’ and ‘Odnoklassniki’, in which she actively spoke out in support of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

On the instructions of the Russian special services, the detainee tried to identify the military airfields of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the locations of the units of the State Border Service in the region.

In addition, she marked the coordinates of local hospitals and hostels on electronic maps. The intelligence was needed by Russians to prepare and carry out targeted missile strikes on Ukrainian objects.

The SBU continues investigation into the case.