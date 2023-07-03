The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent who planned sabotage at the railway in Cherkasy region.

As stated by the SBU, the detainee is a resident of Cherkasy who was earlier convicted for a severe crime.

The agent planned to blow up the railway during the movement of military equipment. He also collected intelligence on the location and movement of the Ukrainian forces, including the air defense in the region.

The agent was detained while trying to transfer information to the Russian invaders.

The suspect maintained communication with the Russians through an anonymous chat, in which he attached photos of Ukrainian objects linked to the area and made marks on electronic maps.

The Security Service continues investigation into the case. The agent may face up to 12 years in prison.