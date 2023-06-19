The Security Service of Ukraine exposed and detained an employee of Ukrzaliznytsia railway company who was recruited by Russian special services.

As reported by the SBU, the man planned to explode the railway in Dnipro region.

At the beginning of the year, the agent was recruited by an officer of the Russian military intelligence. According to the instructions, the agent was supposed to collect data on railway transportation routes and places of unloading of foreign military equipment. He also had to record the coordinates of railway stations and bridges through which heavy weapons and ammunition were transported.

Russians also planned sabotage acts at Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. They wanted to disrupt the supply of fuel, weapons and ammunition to the front.

During the search, SBU officers found grenades and cartridges at the detainee’s place of living.

The Security Service continues investigation into the case under the article of high treason.