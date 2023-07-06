The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent who collected intelligence in Donetsk region.

As reported by the SBU, the collaborator tried to identify the positions of the Ukrainian artillery units.

He was especially interested in the location of HIMARS rocket systems.

The agent is a resident of the town of Toretsk and was recruited by the Russian special services in the end of June. His task was to establish the coordinates of the Ukrainian positions.

The Security Service continues investigation into the case. The man may face up to 15 years of imprisonment.