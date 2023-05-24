The Security Service of Ukraine detained a FSB spy in Donetsk region.

According to the SBU, the agent collected intelligence regarding location and movement of the Ukrainian force in the areas near Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

The spy belonged to the group three members of which were arrested by the Ukrainian security in December 2022.

The detainee traveled around the territory of frontline cities and covertly photographed the positions of the Ukrainian troops and marked their coordinates on electronic maps.

The invaders planned to use the received information to launch rocket and artillery attacks on the positions of the units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The SBU continues investigation into the case under the article of high treason.