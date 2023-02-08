The Security Service of Ukraine exposed and detained a local resident who collaborated with Russian invaders giving information on the location of the Ukrainian units.

According to the SBU, the agent also provided information to adjust Russian missile attacks.

The man is involved in rocket attacks on Kharkiv, in particular the strike that took place on February 5 and targeted a residential building and a higher educational institution, which led to the death of civilians.

The agent secretly took photos of checkpoints, locations of the Armed Forces and critical infrastructure facilities, and handed them over to Russians. The Russian military used the information during the strikes. The spy also recorded the consequences of the enemy attacks.

As the investigation revealed, the agent communicated with representatives of Russian intelligence through electronic communication channels with strict observance of all conspiracy measures.

The agent is now accused of high treason. The law enforcement continue investigation into the case.