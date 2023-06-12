The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a Russian agent who was collecting intelligence on the Ukrainian forces in the borderline areas of Kharkiv region.

According to the SBU, the man was recruited by the Russian special services at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The detainee was one of the most conspiratorial agents of the enemy group. He was interested in intelligence about the defense of Kharkiv and border areas of the region.

The collaborator is a 52-year-old resident of Kharkiv who spied on the number of personnel, weapons and exact coordinates of the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the State Border Service.

In addition, his task was to record the directions of movement of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the locations of fortifications in the region.

The man is now accused of high treason. The Security Service of Ukraine continues investigation into the case.