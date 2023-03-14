In Kharkiv region, Ukraine’s law enforcement exposed a woman who informed the Russian invaders about the movement of the Ukrainian military.

According the Prosecutor General office, the woman informed the representative of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation about the movement of the Ukrainian troops. The enemy used the received data to attack the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region.

During the search of the agent’s place of residence, a mobile phone with evidence of illegal activity and Russian rubles were found.

Ukrainian law enforcement continue investigation into the case. The agent has been declared the suspicion according Article 114 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.