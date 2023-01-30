The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a Russian spy in Kharkiv.

The SBU statement says that the spy collected information about the locations and movement of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv.

It is reported that the man forwarded the received information to the Russian invaders in the form of electronic coordinates and marks on the map through the Telegram messenger. The intelligence information was used by Russians to prepare and carry out missile strikes.

The SBU employees detained the agent near the city’s critical infrastructure facility during an attempt to collect data for the aggressors.

According to the investigation, the collaborator is an unemployed local resident who was involved in illegal activities in November last year.

The spy now faces up to 12 years of imprisonment.