The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a collaborator who collected information for the missile attack that targeted an apartment building in Mykolaiv in autumn 2022.

The SBU reminded that the attack killed 8 civilian residents, including a child.

The collaborator was recruited by Russian special services in August 2022. He drew the attention of the Russians due to his pro-Kremlin posts on Telegram.

Working as a taxi driver, the agent collected intelligence regarding location and movement of the Ukrainian forces in Mykolaiv.

In addition, he gave the occupiers the coordinates of civil infrastructure facilities located near residential buildings.

The Security Service of Ukraine continues investigation into the case.