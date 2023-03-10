The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a Russian agent in Mykolaiv region. The woman collected information for Russian missile attacks.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a local woman who, at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, actively supported the Russian occupiers on social networks.

The woman was then recruited by Russian special services and gathered data about the bases of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the location of critical infrastructure in the territory of Mykolaiv region.

She photographed the location of Ukrainian objects and video recorded the surrounding territory. The information was sent through an anonymous messenger.

The SBU noted that the enemy could use the intelligence information to prepare and carry out targeted missile strikes on the city.

The agent is now under arrest. The SBU continues the investigation into the case.