The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a Russian spy who collected information on the defense facilities in the city of Mykolaiv.

According to the investigation, the agent is a resident of the village of Vradiivka, Mykolaiv region. As part of the collaboration activities, he was supposed to collect and transmit intelligence about the locations and movements of units of the Defense Forces in the region. Russians were interested in the coordinates of the location of Ukrainian troops and fortified areas in Mykolaiv.

The collaborator also collected information about the location of critical infrastructure and its technical condition. This data was used to target missile strikes. The agent transferred information via anonymous messengers.

The SBU established that the man was recruited after the start of a full-scale invasion. He came to the attention of Russians due to his activity in Vkontakte social network, where he supported the Kremlin regime and justified the war crimes of the Russian Federation.

With the ongoing investigation, the collaborator is now accused of high treason.