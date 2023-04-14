The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent who was collecting intelligence at the Ukrainian-Russian border in Sumy region.

The SBU reported that the detainee is a local resident who was recruited by Russian special services before the beginning of the full-scale invasion. During his visits to the Russian Federation, he contacted an FSB employee.

After the beginning of the full-scale war, the collaborator received the task to gather information on the location of the Ukrainian forces in Sumy region.

The enemies were interested in the locations of fortified areas, fortifications and available weapons of Ukrainian units in the territory of Sumy region.

In order to collect information, the Russian agent traveled around Sumy region in his own car. During such trips, he met with local residents and asked them about the Ukrainian military in the border areas.

The SBU continues investigation into the case under the article of high treason.