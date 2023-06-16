The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent who collected intelligence to pinpoint Russian missile attacks on the city.

A 30-year-old resident of Vinnytsia drew the attention of the Russian special services due to his pro-Kremlin sentiments and was then recruited as an agent.

According to the instructions of the Russian special service, the traitor was supposed to send them intelligence in the form of electronic maps and photographs.

At the beginning of June, the agent received the task to collect intelligence for adjusting Russian missile attacks.

To carry it out, the collaborator covertly recorded the locations and movements of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The Russian agent also scouted the area around industrial facilities to determine the level of their protection and the presence of Ukrainian defenders there.

The SBU continues investigation into the case under the article of high treason. The man faces life imprisonment.