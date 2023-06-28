The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent who pinpointed yesterday’s missile attack on Kramatorsk.

It was established that on June 27, the Russian GRU agent received the task to find out whether the restaurant was open and how many people were in it.

The agent recorded a video of the restaurant and a nearby parking space. Then, he sent the video to the Russian intelligence. After that, Russian troops launched a missile attack targeting the restaurant.

The agent is the resident of Kramatorsk who was recruited by the Russian special service before the full-fledged invasion.

The SBU continues investigation into the case.