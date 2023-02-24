The Security Service of Ukraine exposed the FSB agents who were gathering information for Russian missile attacks in the in the southern regions of Ukraine.

As reported by the SBU, six Russian agents were detained. They collected intelligence on the locations of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies in the southern regions.

One of the detainees was hiding criminal activity under the guise of a volunteer. In particular, under the pretext of delivering aid to the front, he arrived at the positions of the Armed Forces, where he gathered intelligence for the Russian occupiers.

Russians used the data received from the agents to prepare and carry out targeted missile strikes on Ukrainian objects.

The investigation established that using the information of the detained agents Russia targeted several medical facilities in the south of Ukraine.

The agents are now facing 15 years in prison.