The Security Service of Ukraine exposed two Russian agents who worked for the Wagner Group.

As reported by the SBU, the collaborators collected intelligence regarded location and movement of the Ukrainian defense forces in the areas near Bakhmut and Sloviansk.

The woman who is the resident of Bakhmut tried to find out the positions of the Ukrainian artillery units in the area.

The woman from Sloviansk had a direct connection with a Russian military via whom she betrayed the location and movement of the Ukrainian units in Donetsk region.

The Security Service continues investigations into the cases.