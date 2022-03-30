Ukrainian ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova stated that 145 Ukrainian children have been killed since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.

She also reported 222 wounded children, adding that the final number of casualties can be even bigger because it is impossible to assess all losses in the areas of active hostilities.

The ombudsperson said all information on children casualties enters the unified database of investigations.

Russian shelling and airstrikes have completely destroyed 75 and damaged 790 educational institutions.