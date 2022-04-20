A senior commmader of Russian Air Force overseeing ruthless bombardments of Mariupol turned out to be a native of Odesa, Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military intelligence said Wednesday that the Russian military aviation campaign in Ukraine is led by long-range aviation commander, Serhiy Kobylyash.

Awarded a Hero Russia distinction in 2008, the air commander later took part in two Chechen wars, and led Russian air force campaigns in Georgia and Syria. As an active pilot, he has flown ‘dozens’ of combat air missions meaning he himself dropped bombs on the cites in those countries.

Kobylyash is responsible for numerous air attacks on Mariupol that has left many city residents killed and the city completely destroyed.

‘It is the first time after WWII when the densely populated areas of Mariupol have been bombed by heavy bombers led by him personally,’ said the Ukrainian intelligence.