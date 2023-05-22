During the night, Russian invaders attacked the territory of Dnipro region with missiles and drones.

Local authorities reported 8 civilian residents wounded after the attacks.

The invaders hit a fire department, causing significant damage to the equipment and destroying more than a dozen fire engines.

Russian missiles also caused ruination in the city of Dnipro. The strikes damaged administrative buildings, residential houses, a kindergarten and commercial facilities.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, the air defense shot down 4 cruise missiles and 15 unmanned aerial vehicles.